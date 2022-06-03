Essar Power to sell its Mahan-Sipat transmission project to Adani Transmission

Essar Power on Friday announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Adani Transmission to sell its 400 kV inter-state transmission line linking Mahan to Sipat pooling substation for Rs 1,913 crore.

The Mahan-Sipat transmission project operates under the CERC regulated return framework, the company informed in a statement.

During the last three years Essar Power has reduced its debt from approximately Rs 30,000 crore to Rs 6,000 crore, the company informed adding that it has been in the process of curating a green balance sheet around renewable energy which is in line with its strategy of investing in future-centric businesses.

“With this transaction, Essar Power is rebalancing its power portfolio with the twin objective of deleveraging its balance sheets and investing in green and renewable power, thereby furthering its ESG-oriented future growth. Essar Power has a current power generating capacity of 2,070 MW across four plants in India and Canada,” said Kush S, CEO at Essar Power.

This is a part of deleveraging strategy following which Essar has repaid over Rs 1,80,000 crore to banks and financial institutions in the last three years, the company said claiming that it is the largest debt repayment in the history of corporate India.