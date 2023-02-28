Essar Group to invest $1.2 billion for green hydrogen production

Essar Group on Monday announced an investment of $1.2 billion in India for production of low-cost green hydrogen and ammonia.

This is part of the Group’s plans to invest $3.6 billion in developing a range of low carbon energy transition projects in the UK and India over the next five years.

The Group announced the formation of Essar Energy Transition (EET) which will drive the creation of the UK’s leading energy transition hub in North West England.

The investment in India will be for developing a cost-efficient global supply hub for low carbon fuels, including green hydrogen and green ammonia. Ammonia will be shipped from India to the UK, Europe and globally to meet expanding market demand for green hydrogen, according to a press release.

EET’s investment in India will help deliver on the country’s emerging hydrogen ambition. Last month, the cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the National Green Hydrogen Mission with an initial outlay of Rs.19,744 crore. The mission aims to make India a global hub for production, utilization and export of green hydrogen and its derivatives.

Of the total investment of $3.6 billion, EET will invest $2.4 billion across its site at Stanlow, between Liverpool and Manchester. It will play a major role in accelerating the UK’s low carbon transformation, supporting the government’s decarbonisation policy and creating highly skilled employment opportunities at the heart of the Northern Powerhouse economy