scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 17, 2022

Ericsson partners with Jio to build 5G standalone network

This is the first partnership between Jio and Ericsson for radio access network deployment in the country

A man takes a picture of a friend in front of a sign showing installation of the 5G network in New Delhi, India, October 3, 2022. (REUTERS/File Photo)

Telecom gear maker Ericsson on Monday announced a long-term strategic 5G contract with Reliance Jio to roll out 5G standalone (SA) network in the country.

The announcement follows the allocation of 5G spectrum in the recently concluded auctions in India.

This is the first partnership between Jio and Ericsson for radio access network deployment in the country, according to a release.

Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio, said, “We are delighted to partner with Ericsson for Jio’s 5G SA rollout…We are confident that Jio’s 5G network will accelerate India’s digitalisation and will serve as the foundation for achieving our nation’s ‘Digital India’ vision”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Mother’s ambulance bill to towels, UK visa to daily expenses: Railway PSU...Premium
Mother’s ambulance bill to towels, UK visa to daily expenses: Railway PSU...
Jitendra Singh at Idea Exchange: ‘Gone are days when CBI was a caged parr...Premium
Jitendra Singh at Idea Exchange: ‘Gone are days when CBI was a caged parr...
Ashok Gulati writes: Balancing climate change and global nutritionPremium
Ashok Gulati writes: Balancing climate change and global nutrition
Dominance and its discontentsPremium
Dominance and its discontents

Jio’s Standalone 5G network deployment marks a “technology leap” since it modernises the network infrastructure to deliver a truly transformative 5G experience to consumers and enterprises, the release said.

Borje Ekholm, President and CEO of Ericsson, noted that India is building a world-class digital infrastructure that will drive innovation, job creation and entrepreneurship across the country.

“We are happy to partner with Jio in those ambitions, through Ericsson 5G Standalone connectivity, which will be a major catalyst in meeting those digital transformation goals across society, enterprise and industry,” Ekholm said.

First published on: 17-10-2022 at 12:38:12 pm
Next Story

‘Child marriage’: Two priests attached to Chidambaram temple in Tamil Nadu arrested

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 17: Latest News
Advertisement