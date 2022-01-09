Equitas Holdings to divest stake in its arm ETPL

Equitas Holdings Ltd will divest its entire stake in subsidiary Equitas Technologies Pvt Ltd (ETPL) as part of the requirements in accordance with Reserve Bank of India norms for its merger with Equitas Small Finance Bank (ESFB).

According to this scheme, all the assets held by Equitas Holdings, including its investments in ETPL, have to be transferred to and vested in ESFB. “Since ETPL is not engaged in financial services, the company is required to fully divest its investment in ETPL. Accordingly, the board of directors in its meeting held on January 7, 2022, approved sale of its entire shareholding in the company’s subsidiary, ETPL,” Equitas Holdings said in a regulatory filing.

With PTI