EPFO onboards Air India employees

The Labour Ministry said on Saturday that the EPFO has onboarded Air India Ltd for social security benefits like PF, pension and insurance and has received contributions for about 7,453 employees for the month of December from the airline.

The Tata Group took over the debt-ridden airline from the Government of India. Air India had applied for EPFO coverage, which has been allowed, the retirement fund body said.

“EPFO (Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation) onboards Air India for social security coverage to service the social security needs of their employees. Air India Ltd applied for voluntarily covered u/s 1(4) of the EPF & MP Act, 1952 which has been allowed vide gazette notification on January 13, 2022 — with effect from December 1, 2021,” the ministry stated.

The social security benefits will be provided to around 7,453 employees, it added. WITH PTI