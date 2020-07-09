ED attaches Rs 1,200 crore worth assets of Rana Kapoor in Yes Bank PMLA case

Rana Kapoor being taken by the ED to court in Mumbai. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran/File) Rana Kapoor being taken by the ED to court in Mumbai. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran/File)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached properties worth Rs 1,200 crore of Rana Kapoor and assets worth Rs 1,400 crore of DHFL in the Rana Kapoor-Yes Bank money laundering case.

Some foreign assets of Kapoor have also been frozen by the central agency.

Apart from this, properties of DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan have also been attached by the ED as part of a provisional order issued by it under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The central agency has accused Kapoor, his family and others of laundering proceeds of crime worth Rs 4,300 crore by receiving alleged kickbacks in lieu of extending big loans through their bank that later turned into non-performing assets (NPA).

Rana Kapoor was arrested by the central probe agency in March and he is at present in judicial custody.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd