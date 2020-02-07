Emami to sell cement business to Nirma’s Nuvoco for `5,500 crore

The Kolkata-based group has agreed to sell its 100 per cent equity stake in Emami Cement (ECL), which was launched in 2016. The Kolkata-based group has agreed to sell its 100 per cent equity stake in Emami Cement (ECL), which was launched in 2016.

In a bid to pare debt, the diversified Emami Group on Thursday announced that it has entered into a binding agreement with Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, part of the Nirma Group, for selling its cement business for an enterprise value of Rs 5,500 crore.

The Kolkata-based group has agreed to sell its 100 per cent equity stake in Emami Cement (ECL), which was launched in 2016. “It is an all-cash deal. The firm’s equity value is roughly Rs 2,500 crore. It has a bank loan of around Rs 2,000 crore, while around Rs 1,000 crore is loan against shares,” Emami Group director Aditya Agarwal told FE.

Nirma Group said the acquisition of ECL will enable Nuvoco, a building materials company, to take its business to the next level to become one of the leading cement players in the country and specifically in the east.

ECL operates one integrated cement plant in Risdah, Chhattisgarh, and three grinding units — in West Bengal, Bihar and Odisha — with a total cement-grinding capacity of around 8.3 million tonne per annum (MTPA). It sells products under the brand name of ‘Double Bull’. “After the completion of the transaction, the brand will be owned by Nuvoco. There is no doubt that they will also get the mining leases,” Agarwal said. The transaction is subject to customary approvals, including an approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI), and is expected to be consummated in next three-four months.

Notably, ECL has mining leases in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh. “During the nine months ending December 31, 2019, the cement firm’s revenue was around Rs 1,800 crore. It is now cash positive,” Agarwal informed.

