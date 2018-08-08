Elon Musk’s thinking about taking Tesla private, laid out in tweets

Tesla CEO Elon Musk (Source: AP) Tesla CEO Elon Musk (Source: AP)

It took Elon Musk a two-sentence tweet to set off a firestorm around Tesla Inc.

Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2018

Musk, Tesla’s chief executive officer, has since sent a series of tweets to elaborate on the idea that he might take the company private. Here’s a collection of the billionaire’s follow-up posts.

While Musk owns a little less than 20 percent of Tesla’s shares, he was quickly asked if he would retain control over the company. The CEO set the record straight by explaining that he doesn’t have full control now.

I don’t have a controlling vote now & wouldn’t expect any shareholder to have one if we go private. I won’t be selling in either scenario. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2018

Musk concurred in response to a Twitter user who said Tesla going private would be reminiscent of Dell Technologies Inc.’s move in October 2013 — and would save the electric-car company a lot of headaches.

Yes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2018

Several users expressed concerns that Tesla investors would miss out on the upside if the company goes private. In a reply to one such user, Musk tried to alleviate those fears.

My hope is *all* current investors remain with Tesla even if we’re private. Would create special purpose fund enabling anyone to stay with Tesla. Already do this with Fidelity’s SpaceX investment. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2018

Musk also clarified the two options that he envisions awaiting shareholders in the event of the company going private.

Shareholders could either to sell at 420 or hold shares & go private — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2018

Twitter users, investors and analysts alike questioned throughout the day whether Musk would remain head of the company. In this reply, he made clear that he has no plans to give up Tesla’s CEO spot.

No change — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2018

One user asked — through several tweets — that Musk set up a provision for retail investors to convert their stake into private shares. Musk agreed with this request.

Absolutely. Am super appreciative of Tesla shareholders. Will ensure their prosperity in any scenario. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2018

Musk confirmed to another user that investment in Tesla would still be possible if the company went private, but on a more limited basis.

Yes, but liquidity events would be limited to every 6 months or so (like SpaceX) — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2018

One Twitter user responded to Musk’s tweet listing the possible options for shareholders — sell at the share price, or hold the shares and go private — by expressing concern that there would be a forced buyout. Musk clarified that this would not be the case.

Def no forced sales. Hope all shareholders remain. Will be way smoother & less disruptive as a private company. Ends negative propaganda from shorts. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2018

After several hours of responding to tweets, Musk finally laid out his plan in a blog. He posted the blog on Twitter and company website and commented that he has investor support, and if the decision to take Tesla private didn’t depend on a shareholder vote, it would already be official.

Investor support is confirmed. Only reason why this is not certain is that it’s contingent on a shareholder vote. https://t.co/bIH4Td5fED — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2018

