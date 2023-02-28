Elon Musk is world’s richest person again; Gautam Adani falls to 32nd rank

Elon Musk is once again the world’s richest person. The latest data by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index showed that Twitter CEO Elon Musk became the richest person globally again as his net worth surged nearly 36 per cent in 2023 so far.

Musk’s net worth, as of February 28, 2023, stands at $187.1 billion, which exceeds the fortune of French luxury goods tycoon Bernard Arnault. LVMH’s CEO Arnault’s net worth currently stands at $185.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a daily ranking of the world’s richest people.

The surge in Musk’s wealth is contributed by a rally in Tesla stocks. The company has gained around 10 per cent so far this year, the Bloomberg data showed.

Musk’s net worth at the start of 2023 was $137 billion, as Tesla CEO had lost around $200 billion from his fortune last year. The Twitter CEO also entered the Guinness Book of World Records last year for marking the largest loss of personal fortune. He is also the first person ever to lose $200 billion.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index updates the wealth figures of the world’s richest people at the close of every trading day in New York. According to the Bloomberg index, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is the world’s third richest person now, as his net worth currently stands at $117 billion.

The latest data also showed that Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, who was the world’s third richest person till early this year, has now slipped to 32nd rank in Bloomberg’s index. Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani with a net worth of $81.1 billion is the tenth richest person, worldwide.

Adani’s fortune has continued to fall since a US-based short seller Hindenburg Research released a report against the Adani Group and accused the conglomerate of stock manipulation. Amid a massive rout in Adani group stocks, billionaire’s Gautam Adani net worth as of February 28 stands at $37.7 billion. Adani has lost around $80 billion in his personal fortune, the index showed.