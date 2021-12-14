scorecardresearch
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Elon Musk says Tesla will accept dogecoin for merchandise

Dogecoin jumped 24% to $0.195 following the news.

By: Reuters |
Updated: December 14, 2021 4:46:50 pm
Tesla Inc. founder Elon Musk speaks in Hawthorne, California, U.S. (REUTERS/File Photo)

Tesla Inc chief Elon Musk said on Tuesday the electric carmaker will accept dogecoin for merchandise on a test basis.

“Tesla will make some merch buyable with Doge & see how it goes,” Musk said in a tweet.

Tesla sells merchandise such as apparel, belt buckle, mini models of its vehicles, quad bike ‘Cyberquad’ for kids and ‘Cyberwhistle’ modeled after its much-awaited Cybertruck.

Tesla had earlier said it would stop accepting bitcoin for car purchases, less than two months after the company began accepting the world’s biggest digital currency for payment.

Musk, a prolific user of Twitter and a cryptocurrency supporter, had asked users in May if they wanted Tesla to accept dogecoin in a Twitter poll.

He had called dogecoin, a meme-inspired cryptocurrency, a ‘hustle’ during his guest-host spot on the “Saturday Night Live” comedy sketch TV show in May, which sent its prices tumbling.

