Electrosteel Steels sale status quo: Vedanta requests NCLAT to lift stay

Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta on Monday requested the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) to vacate its May 1 order that said status quo be maintained with regard to the implementation of resolution plan for the debt-ridden Electrosteel Steels till further orders.

Advocate C A Sundaram, appearing on behalf of Vedanta, said that the status quo was costing around Rs 1.9 crore daily to the lenders involved. He also said that the stay order was causing delay in getting various clearances required to complete the process.

The two-member NCLAT bench, led by its chairman justice S J Mukhopadhaya, was hearing a plea moved by Renaissance Steel (RSIPL) challenging National Company Law Tribunal’s April 17 order that quashed its objections on Vedanta’s eligibility under section 29 A of the IBC and approved Vedanta’s offer.

The appellate tribunal did not consider Vedanta’s appeal, but agreed on hearing the matter on a daily basis from here on. NCLAT had on May 17 admitted RSIPL’s petition challenging Vedanta’s eligibility.

RSIPL had earlier submitted that one of Vedanta’s affiliates in Zambia — a unit of its UK-based parent Vedanta Resources —had been found guilty of criminal misconduct punishable with two or more years in jail. The resolution application of RSIPL was rejected by lenders to Electrosteel. FE

