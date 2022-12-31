Eicher Motors, Stark Future announce strategic collaboration

Auto firm Eicher Motors Ltd, parent company of Royal Enfield, has announced a strategic collaboration in the space of electric motorcycles with Spain-based Stark Future SL. As part of this collaboration, the board of Eicher Motors has approved an investment of 50 million euros for a close to 10.35% equity stake in Stark Future.

Stark Future is a European electric motorcycle manufacturer with specific focus in the area of performance electric motorcycles.

With this investment, Eicher Motors Ltd., will have a seat on Stark Future’s board, and will explore further opportunities to collaborate in the space of electric mobility. “This investment has strategic significance for both Royal Enfield and for Stark Future, as both companies are keenly invested in creating innovative and sustainable solutions in global mobility,” it said.

Stark Future recently launched its first high performance electric motocross bike, the Stark VARG, which received an exceptional response from global media, professional riders and dealers.

Eicher Motors Managing Director, Siddhartha Lal said, “we believe that Stark Future has the highest potential for real breakout growth in the EV leisure space with this model, and the potential to use this strong base to extend into other contiguous segments and beyond.”