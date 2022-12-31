scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 30, 2022

Eicher Motors, Stark Future announce strategic collaboration

Stark Future is a European electric motorcycle manufacturer with specific focus in the area of performance electric motorcycles.

Eicher Motors, Royal Enfield, Stark Future, Eicher Motors Stark Future collaboration, Business news, Indian express, Current AffairsStark Future recently launched its first high performance electric motocross bike, the Stark VARG, which received an exceptional response from global media, professional riders and dealers.
Listen to this article
Eicher Motors, Stark Future announce strategic collaboration
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Auto firm Eicher Motors Ltd, parent company of Royal Enfield, has announced a strategic collaboration in the space of electric motorcycles with Spain-based Stark Future SL. As part of this collaboration, the board of Eicher Motors has approved an investment of 50 million euros for a close to 10.35% equity stake in Stark Future.

Stark Future is a European electric motorcycle manufacturer with specific focus in the area of performance electric motorcycles.

With this investment, Eicher Motors Ltd., will have a seat on Stark Future’s board, and will explore further opportunities to collaborate in the space of electric mobility. “This investment has strategic significance for both Royal Enfield and for Stark Future, as both companies are keenly invested in creating innovative and sustainable solutions in global mobility,” it said.

Stark Future recently launched its first high performance electric motocross bike, the Stark VARG, which received an exceptional response from global media, professional riders and dealers.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Mark of Respect
Delhi Confidential: Mark of Respect
UPSC Key- December 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Remote Electronic Votin...
UPSC Key- December 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Remote Electronic Votin...
Italy to Israel: How 2022 has been the year of right-wing politics
Italy to Israel: How 2022 has been the year of right-wing politics
Delhi Confidential | India On Post: Serbia releases stamp to mark nation&...
Delhi Confidential | India On Post: Serbia releases stamp to mark nation&...

Eicher Motors Managing Director, Siddhartha Lal said, “we believe that Stark Future has the highest potential for real breakout growth in the EV leisure space with this model, and the potential to use this strong base to extend into other contiguous segments and beyond.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 31-12-2022 at 04:35 IST
Next Story

Tata Motors to acquire Ford India’s Gujarat plant by Jan 10

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close