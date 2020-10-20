Edelweiss AAA raises Rs 6,600 crore

EAAA has raised Rs 6,600 crore through its alternative investment fund, ESOF III, the largest fund mobilisation in the private credit space in 2020 amid subdued economic climate.

Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisors (EAAA) has raised Rs 6,600 crore through its alternative investment fund, ESOF III, the largest fund mobilisation in the private credit space in 2020 amid subdued economic climate.

“This fund raise, amidst the subdued economic climate, is a strong endorsement of the opportunities in the Indian alternative asset management space, as well as the robust and unique private debt platform of Edelweiss Asset Management (EAM),” Edelweiss Financial Services said.

It said the ESOF III strategy has generated strong investor interest and has received commitments from marquee global institutional investors, which include recent investments by the Canadian Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board, Florida’s State Board of Administration, Swedish Pension Fund-AP4 and a European Insurance Investor, among others.

