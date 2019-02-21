ED may summon top IL&FS officials

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to summon the top officials of IL&FS Rail Ltd, the former chairman of IL&FS, Ravi Parthasarthy and former managing director Hari Sankaran in connection with the money laundering case registered by the agency on February 19. The ED on Wednesday searched the residence of Parthasarthy, Sankaran, a few top officials of IL&FS Rail in Mumbai, Delhi and Gurgaon. The money laundering case registered by the ED is based on an FIR registered by the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police against IL&FS Rail.

Advertising

IL&FS Rail is a subsidiary of IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd. The IL&FS Group that has total liabilities of Rs 94,000 crore has also come under the scanner of the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO). The SFIO has found several irregularities across corporate governance and financial parameters that led to a default crisis at IL&FS.

Sources said the ED, searched four places in Mumbai and three in Delhi and Gurgaon in connection with its probe. The agency’s case is based on a complaint filed by Enso Infrastructure(P)Ltd with the EOW Delhi. Enso has accused IL&FS Rail of “siphoning” money through “shell companies”. The Delhi-based infrastructure company has, according to its complaint invested Rs 170 crore in IL&FS Rail for acquiring a 15 per cent stake in the IL&FS Rail.

Interestingly, sources in the income tax department said that the promoter of Enso Infrastructure, the complainant in the IL&FS Rail case is a facilitator of accommodation entries as well as hawala services. The tax agency had searched the promoter of Enso and his alleged shell firms in 2016, said tax sources.

However, Enso in its complaint to EOW has alleged that IL&FS Rail and its officials along with Parthasarthy and Sankaran lured it to invest in IL&FS Rail based on “rosy projections” and withheld information pertaining to the company.

“The accused (IL&FS Rail).. in connivance and collusion with each other, have indulged in initially locating and identifying dubious companies, which claimed to have been engaged in the work of infrastructure development, and later issuing fictitious purchase orders for non-existent works,” said Enso in its complaint. Enso said that up to Rs 74 crore was allegedly siphoned by IL&FS Rail through this route.

On January 29, The Indian Express had reported that an ongoing tax investigation against IL&FS Rail has used accommodation entries from “shell companies” to show expenses running into crores of rupees for non-existent infrastructure work.

The I-T department has allegedly identified multiple contracts that IL&FS Rail awarded to shell companies and procured fake invoices against non-existent work to lower its profits.

Advertising

For instance, the tax department has alleged that for financial year 2013-14, IL&FS Rail received “bogus invoices” of over Rs 20.18 crore from a Kolkata-based Silverpoint Infratech Ltd, a firm allegedly “involved in facilitating accommodation entries to beneficiaries in the garb of bogus work contract expenses/ unsecured loan entry/ share capital” for a commission of 0.50 per cent. The IT probe has found that while Silverpoint had “an income of Rs 251 crore, it did not have the business premises to carry out its operations”. The probe has found that Silverpoint did not have adequate infrastructure or manpower to complete any contractual work.