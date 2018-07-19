ED files chargesheet against Gujarat-based firm director

The chargesheet, filed before Additional Sessions Judge Satish Arora, has accused the company of taking loans of over Rs 5,000 crore from a consortium led by Andhra Bank and diverting the same for personal use. The chargesheet, filed before Additional Sessions Judge Satish Arora, has accused the company of taking loans of over Rs 5,000 crore from a consortium led by Andhra Bank and diverting the same for personal use.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against Gujarat-based firm Sterling Biotech Ltd’s Director Rajbhushan Omprakash Dixit in a bank loan fraud case of over Rs 5,000 crore.

The chargesheet, filed before Additional Sessions Judge Satish Arora, has accused the company of taking loans of over Rs 5,000 crore from a consortium led by Andhra Bank and diverting the same for personal use. The loans later turned into non-performing assets. As per the chargesheet, owners of Sterling Group, Nitin Sandesara and Chetan Sandesara, had floated close to 300 shell companies to fradulently move and layer the loan money abroad.

“Rajbhushan Dixit was instrumental in setting up and management of such benami companies which were used for siphoning loan funds and he was paid around Rs 2.5 crore by Sandesaras using bank accounts of such benami companies. The ED is still investigating whether anymore payments were made to him by Sandesaras,” an ED statement said. It said it has also found that some of the diverted loan funds were also “paid to public servants”. The ED is investigating this aspect of the case.

“The ED is also investigating various cross-border transactions undertaken by the group. The Sandesaras have several business concerns in Mauritius, UAE, Nigeria, British Virgin Islands, Seychelles and USA, among other countries. More than 50 foreign bank accounts and several other assets and properties situated abroad, related to the Sterling Group are also under scanner,” the agency said. The CBI had last year booked Sterling Biotech, its directors Chetan Jayantilal Sandesara, Dipti Chetan Sandesara, Dixit, Nitin Jayantilal Sandesara and Vilas Joshi, chartered accountant Hemant Hathi, Garg and some unidentified persons in connection with the alleged bank fraud case. The FIR alleged that the total pending dues of the group companies were Rs 5,383 crore as on December 31, 2016.

Based on this, ED had registered a case of money laundering against the group and its owners. In January this year it arrested Dixit in the case.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App