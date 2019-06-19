ED attaches over 6,000 vehicles of Surat-based firm in bank fraud case

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached over 6,000 vehicles of a car rental company in Gujarat, in a case of alleged money laundering arising out of a bank loan fraud. The agency has attached 6,170 vehicles worth Rs 1,609.78 crore belonging to Surat-based Siddhi Vinayak Logistics Ltd (SVLL) and its director Rupachand Baid, who is alleged to have diverted Bank loans for personal purposes and to service old loans.

Baid was earlier arrested by the agency in the case for his alleged role in “aiding and laundering of tainted money in the Bank of Maharashtra loan fraud case” to the tune of Rs 836.29 crore.

The ED, which had also attached assets of the firm worth over Rs 19 crore in June 2017, said it filed the money laundering case against the company and its directors on the basis of a CBI FIR.

“Investigation made so far revealed that the loans were availed on the basis of forged or fabricated documents and in the name of employees and drivers who were kept in dark by SVLL. Investigation also revealed that Baid routed these loans through accounts of various related entities,” the ED said in a statement. It also said that funds were raised from banks in the form of loans or credit facilities under many schemes, including the ‘Chalak se Malak’ (driver to owner) scheme, in which loans were availed in the name of drivers and employees of SVLL for purchase of old and new vehicles.

The ED said the loans were not used for intended purpose and were routed through the accounts of SVLL and its related entities and finally were diverted for personal gains, company expenses and repayment of old pending loans.

The agency alleged Baid was the “main conspirator” in the bank loan fraud case, adding that in the past investigation had revealed that the loan amount of Rs 836.29 crore was disbursed for purchase of vehicles to various firms on Baid’s directions to bank authorities under the ‘Chalak se Malak’ scheme for drivers by Baid.

“After disbursement of the loan to these companies, the loan money was circulated through a chain of group associate companies through a series of unsecured loan and fraudulent transactions,” the ED had earlier said while describing the role of Baid in the case.