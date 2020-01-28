ED arrests Kapil Wadhawan in Mirchi PMLA case 

DHFL CMD Kapil Wadhawan. (File) DHFL CMD Kapil Wadhawan. (File)

THE ENFORCEMENT Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Kapil Wadhawan, a promoter of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL), in connection with a money laundering probe into late gangster Iqbal Memon alias Iqbal Mirchi.

Wadhawan, who is the fifth arrest in the case filed last year, allegedly played a ‘crucial role’ in diverting funds from DHFL to shell companies, which were later amalgamated to Sunblink Real Estate Pvt Ltd — which bought the three properties in question. It bought the three Worli-based properties, allegedly belonging to Mirchi, for Rs 225 crore.

“… The conduit of Sunblink was purposefully created by Kapil Wadhawan as CMD of DHFL and others just to obfuscate the trail of monies for purchase of properties from the Mirchis. Sunblink is controlled by the Wadhawans. Kapil Wadhawan being the CMD of DHFL is responsible and accountable for decisions taken by DHFL,” the ED said.

According to the ED, three properties in Worli, belonging to Mirchi who was declared an absconding accused for multiple crimes, are proceeds of crime. The agency claims that Dheeraj Wadhawan, also a promoter of DHFL, expressed interest in buying the properties and after negotiations and meetings between him and Mirchi, it was decided that the properties would be bought through one of his companies, Sunblink. An amount of Rs 111 crore paid towards the deal was arranged as a loan from DHFL to Sunblink, which was shown to be later repaid through a loan from RKW Developers, as per the ED.

The ED alleges irregularities in these loans, claiming that none of the prescribed policies to grant loans by DHFL, a non-banking financial company, were followed. It claimed that a further Rs 1,500-crore loan was shown to be given to five companies, all of which are allegedly shell companies, according to recorded statements of their directors.

“These persons also deposed that the beneficial owners of these companies are Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan. Thus, it appears that these five companies were dummy entities without any asset created with the sole purpose of siphoning off public money as no business seems to have been conducted in those companies,” the ED claims.

“There was a large scale rotation of funds and we need to investigate where the money was generated from and what was its utilisation,” said ED lawyer Hiten Venegavkar while seeking Wadhawan’s custody for seven days. Senior lawyer Prasad Dhakephalkar, representing Wadhawan, said the statements the ED was relying on to arrest him has been in their knowledge since last October. “Then, why has the ED suddenly made this arrest?” he submitted before the court. He also claimed that the ED arrest was a ‘counterblast’ since Dheeraj was not arrested.

The special court directed that Wadhawan be sent to ED custody till January 29.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App