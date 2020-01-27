ED arrests DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan in Mirchi PMLA case 

DHFL CMD Kapil Wadhawan. (File) DHFL CMD Kapil Wadhawan. (File)

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested the CMD of Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL), Kapil Wadhawan, in connection with its money laundering probe against dead gangster Iqbal Mirchi and others, officials said on Monday.

They said Wadhawan has been arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as he was allegedly not cooperating in the probe.

Kapil Wadhawan interview | ‘Hope to conclude stake sale in two weeks; sector needs govt intervention on multiple fronts’

The case relates to Mirchi’s Mumbai properties, which have been called as proceeds of crime by the ED. Three such properties were sold to Sunblink, the company linked to Wadhawan brothers Kapil and Dheeraj.

The ED has filed a criminal case against Mirchi, his family members and others to probe money laundering charges for alleged illegal dealings in purchase and sale of costly real estate assets in Mumbai.

Mirchi, who died in 2013 in London, was alleged to be the right-hand man of global terrorist Dawood Ibrahim in drug trafficking and extortion crimes.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App