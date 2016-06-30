E-auction of Vijay Mallya’s luxury Airbus A319 jet attracts only one bidder

Mallya’s Kingfisher Airlines allegedly owes over Rs 9,000 crore to at least 17 Indian banks. (Source: Express archive photo) Mallya’s Kingfisher Airlines allegedly owes over Rs 9,000 crore to at least 17 Indian banks. (Source: Express archive photo)

The e-auction of the luxury Airbus A319 of Vijay Mallya, chairman of the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines Ltd, by the Service Tax department has attracted a lone bidder, according to official sources.

The auction, which will be conducted on June 30, will see participation from a UAE-based aviation support company that has deposited earnest money deposit of $1,52,000 as per auction norms, said sources. “Once a bid is placed, it will be submitted to the service tax department which will either approve or reject the bid,” said an official.

The department had seized the airbus in December 2013, to recover tax dues of over Rs 800 crore. The Service Tax department hopes to raise at least Rs 150 crore from the auction of the airbus, sources said.

Watch Video: What’s making news

The luxury aircraft is owned by C J Leasing (Cayman) Ltd and was given on lease to Kingfisher. Last year, the Bombay High Court observed there was no legal trouble in auction of the aircraft which is on a financial lease. Proceeds of the sale will be deposited with the High Court.

The tax authority has seized at least eight aircraft owned by Kingfisher Airlines and Mallya. Last year, Mumbai International Airport Private Limited (MIAL) had auctioned Mallya’s 11-seater jet to a scrap dealer in Mumbai for Rs 22 lakh.

Earlier on March 17, a consortium of banks led by the State Bank of India were unsuccessful in auctioning Kingfisher House in Mumbai as it did not attract a single buyer due to the high reserve price of Rs 150 crore. On April 30, once again auction of brands and trademarks of Kingfisher Airlines turned out to be a damp squib as it failed to attract a single bidder for these pledged assets at a reserve price of Rs 366.70 crore.

Mallya’s Kingfisher Airlines allegedly owes over Rs 9,000 crore to at least 17 Indian banks. Mallya and his companies have come under the scanner of multiple investigating agencies in the country and the Supreme Court over loan default.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App