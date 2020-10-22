Dukaan raises $6 mn from Matrix, Lightspeed, others

The Dukaan app enables shopkeepers or kirana store owners to set up and run their own online store.

Do-it-yourself online marketplace startup Dukaan has raised $6 million in seed funding from investors Matrix Partners and Lightspeed India Partners, in addition to as many as 13 angel investors. The funding comes at a time when is entangled in a legal battle with another startup over alleged intellectual property theft. As a result of the case, which is pending in the Karnataka High Court, Dukaan is unable to onboard new customers and operate on Play Store.

The app, which is run by Mumbai-based Growthpond Technology Pvt Ltd, enables shopkeepers or kirana store owners to set up and run their own online store.

“A typical Dukaandar now installs the Dukaan app, starts uploading inventory (as products), gets a unique store link, shares this link with his/her customers on WhatsApp and starts accepting online orders,” Dukaan co-founder Subhash Choudhary said.

In the first two months of its operations, the platform was able to record 600,000 orders generating more than Rs 100 crore in sales for its sellers. Choudhary said that the company was aiming to onboard 70 million merchants on the platform.

In addition to the two marquee venture capital funds, the angel investors including Network18 founding CEO Haresh Chawla, Product Hunt Founder Ryan Hoover, Citrus Pay founder Jitendra Gupta, Razorpay founder Shashank Kumar and Cred founder Kunal Shah.

