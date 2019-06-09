Dues worth Rs 276.05 cr paid to investors, says DHFL

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) said that it has repaid dues worth Rs 276.05 crore to retail and institutional investors. It said it has paid back Rs 59.74 crore of its total obligations worth Rs 961.65 crore to 35,595 retail investors holding its non-convertible debentures (NCDs), and added it would ensure that the rest of them are repaid within seven working days.

Advertising

Interest payments on NCDs issued on a private placement basis had also fallen due on June 4 and June 6. DHFL said that for the first set of NCDs, on which interest dues are worth Rs 80 crore and the principal amount aggregates Rs 120 crore, it has arranged funds and met its obligations.

For the second set, interest aggregating to Rs 16.31 crore were scheduled for June 6. The repayments to retail investors had fallen due on June 4.

In a statement to the exchanges, the financier said, “… in the event that payment of interest on the NCDs is not met on the due date … and such non-payment continues for a period of seven working days, the same shall constitute an event of default …”

— With FE inputs