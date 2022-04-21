Drone PLI: Zerodha co-founder-backed firm, Adani JV, 12 others make the cut

Adani’s joint venture with Israeli defence firm Elbit Systems, IdeaForge Technology, and drone startup Omnipresent Robot Technologies — backed by Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath — are among the 14 companies that have been selected by the Ministry of Civil Aviation as beneficiaries of the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the drone industry.

The PLI scheme for drones has a total outlay of Rs 120 crore, spread over three years. The eligibility criteria for the scheme includes an annual sales turnover of Rs 2 crore for drone companies and Rs 50 lakh for drone components manufacturers, along with a value addition of over 40 per cent of their sales turnover.

The Ministry has selected five drone manufacturers and nine drone component manufacturers as beneficiaries of the scheme: Dhaksha Unmanned Systems, Idea-Forge Technology, IoTechWorld Aviation, Omnipresent Robot Technologies and Raphe Mphibr are the five drone manufacturers selected as beneficiaries, the ministry said. Absolute Composites, Adani-Elbit Advanced Systems India, Adroitec Information Systems, Alpha Design Technologies, Inventgrid India, Paras Aerospace, SASMOS HET Technologies, ZMotion Autonomous Systems and Zuppa Geo Navigation Technologies are nine drone component manufacturers selected for the PLI scheme, it noted.

The ministry said the list of beneficiaries is likely to be expanded further since some more manufacturers are likely to exceed the eligibility criteria for the full financial year 2021-22, and a final list could be released by June-end.

Under the drone PLI scheme, announced last September, the incentive for a manufacturer of drones and drone components will be 20 per cent of the value addition made by the company in the next three years. The value addition will be calculated as the annual sales revenue from drones and drone components minus the purchase cost of drone and drone components.

The government expects investments of over Rs 5,000 crore in the drone space in the next three years on account of the new drone rules announced last year and the PLI scheme. “The annual sales turnover of the drone manufacturing industry may grow from Rs 60 crore in 2020-21 fold to over Rs 900 crore in FY 2023-24. The drone manufacturing industry is expected to generate over 10,000 direct jobs over the next three years,” the Ministry of Civil Aviation had said last year while announcing the PLI policy on drones.