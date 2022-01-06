DRI serves Xiaomi showcauses over ‘Rs 653 crore evasion’

Three showcause notices have been issued to Chinese mobile phone maker’s India unit, Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited, for alleged evasion of Customs duty of Rs 653 crore by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), an official statement said .

“After completion of the investigation by the DRI, three showcause notices have been issued to M/s Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited for demand and recovery of duty amounting to Rs. 653 crore for the period April 1, 2017 to June 30, 2020, under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962,” the Finance Ministry said in a statement issued Wednesday.

The showcause notices have been issued following recovery of documents during searches on its premises that indicated remittance of royalty and licence fee to US and Chinese firms under contractual obligations.

Evidence gathered during investigations by the DRI indicated that neither Xiaomi India nor its contract manufacturers were including the amount of royalty paid by the firm in the assessable value of the goods imported by the company and its contract manufacturers, which is in violation of the customs law.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Xiaomi said the company would support the authorities will all necessary documentation.

“At Xiaomi India, we give utmost importance to ensuring we comply with all Indian laws. We are currently reviewing the notice in detail. As a responsible company, we will support the authorities with all necessary documentation,” a spokesperson for the company said.

By not adding royalty and licence fee in the transaction value, Xiaomi India was allegedly evading Customs duty, being the beneficial owner of such imported mobile phones, the parts and components thereof, the ministry said. During the investigations, it further emerged that the “royalty and licence fee” paid by Xiaomi India to Qualcomm USA and to Beijing Xiaomi Mobile Software Co Ltd, China (related party of Xiaomi India) were not being added in the transaction value of the goods imported by the firm and its contract manufacturers, it said.