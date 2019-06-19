DRI order against ABG Shipyard overturned by customs tribunal

A customs tribunal on June 6 overturned a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) order that accused debt-ridden firm ABG Shipyard of making “sham” imports of about Rs 582.18 crore to “fraudulently” obtain letters of credit (LCs) from banks and remitted forex abroad in the “guise” of such imports for “siphoning”.

Advertising

Incidentally, the tribunal set aside the crucial order of the revenue department even though the two main accused in the case — ABG Shipyard and its promoter — have not appealed against the DRI order in the tribunal.

The ruling assumes significance as ABG Shipyard owes about Rs 18,245 crore to a clutch of banks and was cleared for liquidation by National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) last month. The firm — which has assets of only about Rs 2,000 crore and also owes money to the Indian Navy — is one of three private shipyards in India approved by Navy to build various types of naval vessels.

ABG Shipyard and its associate firms have come under the scanner of multiple investigating agencies, including Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai police and the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO). The shipbuilder is among the 12 large companies that the Reserve Bank of India had identified in June 2017 for banks to refer to the bankruptcy court for resolution or liquidation.

Advertising

“Four employees of ABG Shipyard had approached the customs tribunal seeking to quash their individual penalty of Rs 5 lakh each in the case booked by DRI. The employees contested they had no role in the import of goods by ABG Shipyard.

“While the tribunal has ruled in favour of the employees, it has also gone ahead and set aside the order of DRI against the company. It is partly a reflection on the quality of orders passed by customs tribunals, that are battling a considerable backlog of cases,” said a senior indirect tax lawyer familiar with the case.

The Indian Express has reviewed a copy of the tribunal order. Emails sent to ABG Shipyard did not elicit any response. As early as 2015, the DRI alleged siphoning of money by ABG Shipyard and its promoters through overvaluation of imports of drawings, (which attract zero duty), for expansion and modernization of their vessels.

The DRI probe found that ABG Shipyard’s imports from a Singapore-based firm was a bogus transaction “hatched by a close coterie of a select few in the company” to fraudulently obtained credit from their bankers in the form of LCs to raise funds as they were “facing some financial difficulty and were in need of funds to service their liabilities”.

The Singapore firm was allegedly set up by ABG Shipyard, had common directors and registered address as the foreign firms of ABG, said DRI, adding that the firm also did not have any expertise in creating these drawings. The agency also alleged that the imported drawings were actually prepared by ABG Shipyard in India. The DRI alleged that these imported drawings had “no functional or commercial utility” and were never used by ABG Shipyard for modernisation of vessels.

“ABG Shipyard was aware that they could obtain buyer’s credit for the purchase and import of goods by opening Letters of Credit that would become payable in 180 days. Goods identified by them were drawings as significantly high values could be assigned to such goods as they did not attract any duty,” said the DRI report accessed by The Indian Express.

The DRI alleged that using this modus operandi, ABG Shipyard “illicitly” remitted Rs 582.18 crore outside India for atleast 76 consignments of drawings.