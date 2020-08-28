‘Dominant position abuse’: Flipkart moves SC against NCLAT order for probe

The AIOVA had filed a caveat in March itself in the Supreme Court, anticipating that Flipkart may move to SC at some stage. (File)

Flipkart has moved the Supreme Court challenging the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal’s (NCLAT) March order which directed the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to launch a probe against the e-commerce firm on alleged charges of abuse of dominant position.

The NCLAT had ordered a probe after setting aside CCI’s 2018 order which had absolved Walmart-owned Flipkart of such allegations levelled by the All India Online Vendors’ Association (AIOVA).

The AIOVA had filed a caveat in March itself in the Supreme Court, anticipating that Flipkart may move to SC at some stage. This means that when the SC decides to hear the case it would have to listen to the case put forward by AIOVA. Both Flipkart and AIOVA did not respond to queries on Thursday. —FE

