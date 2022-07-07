Dolo-650 maker’s premises searched over ‘tax evasion’

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday conducted searches at the premises of Bengaluru-based pharmaceutical company Micro Labs Ltd, the manufacturer of Dolo-650 tablet for alleged tax evasion. The medicine, prescribed for reducing fever and pain, was widely used during Covid-19 pandemic.

The tax department is looking at financial records and statements of the company as part of the searches, officials said. Further details were not disclosed by the department.

Micro Labs did not immediately respond to queries sent by The Indian Express.

The company is engaged in making and marketing pharmaceutical products and APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients) and has 17 manufacturing units across the country apart from conducting business overseas.

Its major pharma products are Dolo-650, Amlong, Lubrex, Diapride, Vildapride, Olmat, Avas, Tripride, Bactoclav, Tenepride-M and Arbitel.