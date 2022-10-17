Diwali Special Offer | Now get more value with an Indian Express ‘All Access’ subscription

Dear Reader,

As we enter the festive season, The Indian Express wishes you and your family a happy and prosperous Diwali! May the auspicious festival of lights illuminate every aspect of your life, bringing with it moments of love, happiness, success and joy.

On this happy occasion, we have a limited-period discount for unlimited access to The Indian Express. This ‘All Access’ package will allow you to read our E-paper (e-replica of the print edition) as well as content across our digital platforms.

With an All Access subscription, you get an ad-lite experience across platforms – you can read our award-winning journalism on The Indian Express App, on your desktop, phone, or tablet browser.

The All Access subscription gives you the choice to pick your preferred E-paper (e-replica) edition – The Indian Express prints eight editions: Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Lucknow, and Jaipur.

The All-Access subscription plan will also get you unlimited access to digital exclusive premium articles – curated especially for you by our editors.

You will also get access to the latest Express investigations (our most recent being The Uber Files); to all our explanatory journalism that spans economics to global affairs, climate to technology; and get to be the first to read opinion columns by thought leaders and experts from across the world.

There’s more: as an All Access subscriber, you also get first priority to Express events that happen through the year, as well as specially curated newsletters, across topics, written by our editors.

As a bonus, we have recently launched The Indian Express Crossword and Puzzles, exclusively for our subscribers as well as a commenting feature exclusively for subscribers.

Click here to subscribe now