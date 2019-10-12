DIPAM invites advisors for strategic sale of BPCL and four other PSUs

Advertising

Racing against time to conclude strategic sales, which will play a pivotal role to achieve the Rs 1.05 lakh crore-disinvestment revenue target in FY20, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) on Friday invited requests for proposals from eligible parties to work as transaction and legal advisors, and asset valuers for five PSUs.

Besides its 53.29 per cent stake in BPCL, the core group of secretaries on disinvestment has recently approved the sale of its 63.75 per cent stake in Shipping Corporation, 30 per cent in Container Corporation of India (Concor), 100 per cent in NEEPCO and 75 per cent in THDC.

While the stakes in first three companies are to be sold to private parties, the stakes in NEEPCO and THDC are likely to be sold to another PSU, possibly NTPC.

The current market value of the government’s stake to be offloaded in these companies is estimated to be about Rs 90,000 crore — 86 per cent of the disinvestment revenue target for this fiscal year.

While inviting proposals from advisors, DIPAM named the administrative ministries but skipped naming the PSUs as Cabinet approval is still awaited for these sales.

The strategic disinvestment of BPCL would be crucial for the Centre to garner a record disinvestment receipt in FY20, up from Rs 85,000 crore in FY19 (helped by PFC purchase of the government’s stake in REC) and Rs 1 lakh crore in FY18 (thanks to ONGC’s purchase of the Centre’s stake in HPCL).