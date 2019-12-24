Dilip Buildcon bags Rs 1,362 crore road project in Uttar Pradesh

The completion period of the project having a length of 45.28 km is three years, Dilip Buildcon said in a filing. (Representational image) The completion period of the project having a length of 45.28 km is three years, Dilip Buildcon said in a filing. (Representational image)

Dilip Buildcon Ltd on Tuesday said it has bagged a Rs 1,362.06 crore road project in Uttar Pradesh.

In a regulatory filing, the company said that it has executed an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) agreement on December 20, 2019 with the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) for the said project.

The project entails the development of Bundelkhand Expressway (package-VI) from Bakhariya to Kudrail in Uttar Pradesh.

The completion period of the project having a length of 45.28 km is three years, the filing added.

The shares of Dilip Buildcon Ltd were trading at Rs 396.25, down 0.94 per cent on the BSE in morning trade.

