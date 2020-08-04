scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 04, 2020
Dilip Buildcon bags road project worth Rs 1,140.50 crore in Telangana

The project, having a length of 52.60 km, is to be completed in two years, Dilip Buildcon said.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: August 4, 2020 3:07:55 pm
The project entails four-laning of NH-363 from Repallewada to Telangana/Maharashtra border in the state of Telangana. (Representative image)

Dilip Buildcon on Tuesday said it has bagged a road project worth Rs 1,140.50 crore in Telangana.

“The company has been declared as L-1 bidder in the tender floated by the National Highways Authority of India for the…project in the state of Telangana,” the company said in a filing to the BSE.

The company informed exchanges that the project is worth Rs 1,140.50 crore.

The project, having a length of 52.60 km, is to be completed in two years, it said.

The project entails four-laning of NH-363 from Repallewada to Telangana/Maharashtra border in the state of Telangana.

Shares of Dilip Buildcon were trading 1.79 per cent higher at Rs 292.20 apiece on BSE.

