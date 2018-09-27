93% of Indian firms facing hurdles to digital transformation, flag data privacy as biggest risk: Survey

Most business leaders have identified data privacy and cybersecurity as the biggest barrier to digital transformation. (Getty) Most business leaders have identified data privacy and cybersecurity as the biggest barrier to digital transformation. (Getty)

About 93 per cent of Indian businesses are facing impediments to digital transformation, according to a study by Dell Technologies Digital Transformation Index (the DT Index). Most business leaders have identified data privacy and cybersecurity as the biggest barrier to digital transformation, while lack of the right in-house skill sets and weak digital governance and structure are the other hurdles they have flagged.

The report maps the digital transformation progress of mid- and large-sized companies and examines their digital hopes and fears of business leaders. In bright signs for India, the survey said 12 per cent of Indian businesses were digital leaders, 5 per cent more than China. However, it found that almost half (48 per cent) of Indian businesses were worried that they would struggle to meet changing customer demands within five years.

“The other half (46%) of Indian businesses believe they’ll disrupt rather than be disrupted, while a quarter (25%) fear their organisation will get left behind within five years,” the research said. Interestingly, the situation is better than China, where 38 per cent of business leaders are worried that they will be left behind.

The DT Index’s calculations are based on the companies’ perceived performance in delivering against the core attributes of a digital business, their existing IT strategy, workforce transformation strategy and planned investments.

“It’s an exciting time to be in business. We’re at a crucial intersection – where technology, business and mankind meet to create a better, more connected world,” said Rajesh Janey, President and MD – India Enterprise, Dell EMC.

The survey also reveals that companies are turning to emerging technologies and cybersecurity to power their transformation. While 74 per cent (19 per cent more than Chinese firms) of Indian businesses said they intend to invest in cybersecurity, for 67 per cent Internet of Things was the next big platform.

In regards to multi-Cloud, 62 per cent of Indian businesses evinced interest in investing, while 61 per cent intend to invest in Artificial Intelligence (only one per cent more than companies in China), the findings showed.

Nascent technologies like Blockchain and virtual/augmented reality, however, found few takers in India. The report said 37 per cent of Indian businesses plan to invest in Blockchain, 31 per cent in quantum computing and 42 per cent in augmented reality/virtual reality technologies in the next one to three years.

“The next digital era has arrived and it’s reshaping the way we live, work and conduct business. Which means that time is of the essence. Genuine transformation needs to happen now, and it needs to be radical,” said Alok Ohrie, President and CEO – India Commercial, Dell EMC.

