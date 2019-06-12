DHFL: Repaid around `1000 crore to non-convertible debenture holders’

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) on Tuesday said the company has made full payment of around Rs 1,000 crore towards interest payable on secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) within the cure period of seven working days. The company, which delayed the repayment since June 4, also said it will seek a rating upgrade.

“The company has made interest payments in lieu of Rs 961 crore as committed to its debenture holders. With this tranche, the company confirms full payment and will seek rating upgrades from agencies,” it said in a stock exchange filing. Since September 2018, the company has managed to make liabilities payment of over Rs 36,000 crore without availing any fresh funding from any lender, DHFL said.

“The company reaffirms that they are committed to meeting all future debt servicing obligations in a timely manner, through further asset monetisation plans as well as onboarding of a strategic partner for its business,” it said.

On June 5, rating agencies downgraded the rating on DHFL to the ‘D’ category indicating that certain debt instruments of DHFL are in “default or are expected to be in default soon”. Care Ratings said it has downgraded DHFL’s bank facilities of Rs 42,713 crore, non-convertible debentures of Rs 46,655 crore, fixed deposits of Rs 8,940 crore and subordinated debt of Rs 2,205 crore to the ‘D’ category. The total liabilities of DHFL downgraded to the D category amount to Rs 102,563 crore, the rating agency said.

Rating agencies said the rating revision takes into account the recent instance of delay in servicing of obligations with respect to some of the non-convertible debentures by DHFL due to prolonged liquidity stress.

DHFL raised a portion of the funds by way of sale of its stake in Aadhar Hosuing Finance. Private equity funds managed by Blackstone acquired a 97.7 per cent stake in Aadhar Housing Finance, including the entire stake held by the existing controlling shareholders — Wadhawan Global Capital Limited and DHFL. As part of the transaction, Blackstone has also infused Rs 800 crore primary equity capital into Aadhar to fund the company for future growth. The promoters of Aadhar reportedly received around Rs 2,200 crore from the stake sale. Of this, around Rs 500 crore has come to DHFL.

Aadhar has a network of 316 branches across 20 states and union territories with assets under management of Rs 10,000 crore which comprises 100 per cent secured lending to retail customers with an average loan ticket size of less than Rs 10 lakh.

According to Care Ratings, as per liquidity statement as on April 30, 2019, the firm is envisaging cumulative cash inflows of around Rs 6,600 crore from June 2019 to August 2019 as against scheduled cumulative cash outflows of around Rs 10,780 crore during the same period thereby reflecting a negative cumulative mismatch of around Rs 4,180 crore.

ICRA said though the firm’s borrowing profile is well diversified, recent industry wide stress in liquidity has increased dependence on securitisation (Rs 17,000 crore raised between September 24, 2018 and May 10, 2019).