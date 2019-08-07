DHFL proposes moratorium on repayment, says no haircut for banks

Cash-starved Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) on Tuesday said its lenders would not have to take any haircuts on principal payments under its resolution plan and proposed a moratorium on repayments.

The company which has around Rs 1 lakh crore of debt is in the process of seeking lender approval on a restructuring to ride out a liquidity crunch and restart its lending business. DHFL shares soared 32 per cent to Rs 55.40 on the BSE on Tuesday.

In a separate exchange filing, DHFL said its auditor Deloitte, Haskins & Sells LLP had resigned, citing irregularities in DHFL’s financial statements for the year ended March 2019. DHFL recently filed its long-delayed audited results for the quarter ended March 2019 and revealed a huge loss of Rs 2,223 crore and stated that its auditors had raised red flags.

The company on Tuesday said there’s no principal haircuts to any creditors and proposed steps and measures towards addressing asset-liability mismatch and moratorium on repayments. It owes over Rs 35,000 crore to banks. The company said it’s “seeking funding from banks and the National Housing Bank (NHB) for starting the retail funding activity”. While moratorium involves temporary suspension or postponement of repayment to the lenders, haircut means the percentage of reduction in the value of asset or principal loan. According to the exchange filing, the special committee for the resolution plan, which met on Tuesday, took on record the draft resolution plan formulated by the company in consultation with the committee and EY. The special committee has approved the submission of the resolution plan to the lenders.

On the auditor’s resignation, DHFL said the Deloitte move is “in view of the matters stated in the Disclaimer of Opinion in the financial statements of the company for the year ended on March 2019 and its consequential effect on reporting under the Companies Act, 2013, their firm’s policy on client acceptance and continuation does not permit them to continue as statutory auditors of the company”. “The company is in discussion with leading reputed audit firms for appointment as statutory auditors subject to necessary approvals by the audit committee of the board and the shareholders,” DHFL said. The company, in a statement issued on Monday, said it expects to “restart business in August 2019”.