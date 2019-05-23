DHFL plunges 9 per cent after curbs on deposit renewals

Shares of housing finance company DHFL on Wednesday plunged by around 9.43 per cent to Rs 117.65 after the firm said that it will not accept new deposits and stop renewals of existing ones with immediate effect. The share plunged close to 18 per cent intra-day on heavy selling.

The DHFL decision on deposit curbs came after the home financer witnessed another downgrade on its debt instrument in recent months. The latest in the series of downgrades was from Care Ratings, which downgraded DHFL’s fixed deposit programme worth Rs 20,000 crore from ‘A’ to ‘BBB-’. Care A signifies ‘low’ credit risk, while CARE BBB signifies ‘moderate’ credit risk.

“The company has stopped acceptance and renewal of fixed deposits due to the recent revision in the credit rating of fixed deposits programme of the company, which is below the minimum rating prescribed under NHB guidelines for acceptance or renewals of the fixed deposits,” DHFL said in a statement.

“The said revision in the credit rating of the company has been informed to the stock exchanges within the stipulated time and the aforesaid decision to stop acceptance or renewal of fixed deposits is a consequence of such revision in the credit ratings. The company has sent communication in this regard to its fixed deposit brokers on Tuesday evening and was in the process of intimating the same within the time prescribed under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations i.e. within 24 hours of such communication,” DHFL said.

“Apart from this, as per our knowledge there is no other price sensitive information under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations which could have bearing on the share price of the company,” it said.

Fitch Ratings said the debt crisis in IL&FS has adversely impacted the growth of the NBFC sector in India and might lead to its consolidation. The report comes against the backdrop of the Reserve Bank of India’s decision to create a specialised cadre to supervise and regulate the financial sector, including banks and NBFCs.

Meanwhile, sources said the RBI is not in favour of providing special credit window to the NBFC sector to tide over the liquidity crunch as the cash crunch phenomenon is not systemic. Industry players and NITI Aayog made a case for giving special credit window for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) facing liquidity crunch following default by group of companies of IL&FS since September 2018.

Many NBFCs came under severe liquidity pressure compelling them to bring down their reliance on commercial papers.