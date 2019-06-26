DHFL fails to make payment on part of CP dues worth Rs 225 crore

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) on Tuesday defaulted on a part of its commercial paper (CP) dues. The company, in an exchange notification, said out of an aggregate amount of Rs 375 crore, it has paid Rs 150 crore on a proportionate basis. The balance amount of Rs 225 crore would be paid in the next couple of days, the company said.

“Pursuant to the downgrade by rating agencies expecting a default for the CPs much before they had fallen due, the mutual funds had already taken a 100 per cent markdown on their CP investments. However, even post these downgrades, the company continued to meet its obligations of CP holders and made good a total of Rs 375 crore of CPs before today,” DHFL said.

Fixed income mutual funds holding in commercial papers (CPs) of DHFL worth over Rs 140 crore will mature on Tuesday. The data from Value Research showed that mutual funds have invested around Rs 3,300 crore in various debt papers issued by DHFL as on May 2019.

On June 5, 2019, Crisil, ICRA and CARE had downgraded its rating on the CP/non-convertible debentures of DHFL to ‘D’, based on delay in debt servicing due to inadequate liquidity, modest capital position and modest earnings. The rating revision takes into account the recent instance of delay in servicing of obligations with respect to some of the non-convertible debentures by DHFL due to prolonged liquidity stress. —FE