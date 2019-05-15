DHFL debt worth nearly Rs 1,500 crore downgraded

Even as Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) continued to see downgrades, rating agency Icra on Tuesday said payouts by the financier were delayed despite funds being available in some instances.

Late Monday evening, Crisil lowered its rating on DHFL commercial papers (CPs) worth Rs 850 crore to A4+ from A3+. It observed that DHFL’s liquidity levels are deteriorating because of further delays in fundraising from the sell-down of project finance loans and lower inflows from securitisation of non-housing loans. Close to Rs 1,500 crore of the DHFL’s debt instruments have been downgraded this week. On Tuesday, Icra carried out a fresh round of downgrades, lowering its rating on purchaser payouts and pass-through certificates (PTCs) issued under six mortgage loan securitisation transactions worth Rs 630 crore.

While Crisil ascribed its rating action to a “more-than-expected reduction in the company’s liquidity”, Icra observed that the downgraded loan pools were performing well in terms of collections till March 2019.

“Icra notes that there were sufficient funds available with the Trustee (in the form of cash collateral) for meeting the scheduled PTC payouts on the due date. However, it was not utilised by the Trustee,” the agency wrote in its rating rationale. Analysts at Icra added that though the company attributed the delay to technical or administrative issues, they were unable to independently verify this claim. —FE