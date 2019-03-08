DHFL debt instruments rating lowered to AA

CARE Ratings on Thursday revised the rating on debt instruments worth Rs 1.13 lakh crore of DHFL by a notch to AA-. Reacting to the re-rating, the housing finance lender expressed concern and termed it “non-merit based and entirely irrational.”

Advertising

The rating agency following the revision said: “The revision in the long-term ratings of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) takes into account further moderation in financial flexibility due to limited progress of earlier envisaged strategic measures and inflows from securitisation deals to build up additional liquidity.”

The lender’s total outstanding borrowings amounted to Rs 1 lakh crore as on December 31, 2018.

DHFL chairman and MD Kapil Wadhawan said: “The company expresses concern over CARE’s re-rating of DHFL’s long-term debt instruments and alludes to it as a non-merit based and entirely irrational decision. DHFL continues to honour timely repayments of all its financial obligations as it takes several steps to re-establish normalcy into the business.” —FE