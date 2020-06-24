DHFL auditor reports fair value loss of Rs 18,853 crore, ICD dues of Rs 3,786 crore

The auditor said there’s a mismatch amounting to Rs 3,018 crore that is yet to be identified and mapped to individual parties. (File Photo) The auditor said there’s a mismatch amounting to Rs 3,018 crore that is yet to be identified and mapped to individual parties. (File Photo)

The auditor of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL), which is under moratorium, has reported a fair value loss of Rs 18,853 crore as of March 2020, mismatch of Rs 3,018 crore and stated that recoverability of inter-corporate deposits (ICDs) of Rs 3,786.24 crore “is yet to be ascertained”.

According to the auditor, KK Mankeshwar & Co, DHFL’s wholesale loan portfolio aggregating Rs 49,585 crore (after classification of this portfolio to “held for sale” in the previous year ended March 2019) has been “fair valued” as of March 2020 at Rs 30,732 crore, with the resulting fair value loss aggregating Rs 18,853 crore. “Out of this, fair value loss aggregating to Rs 5,986 crore has been accounted up to December 2019 and balance loss of Rs 12,867 crore has been charged to the statement of profit and loss for the quarter ended March 2020,” it said.

On November 20, 2019, the RBI superseded the board of directors of DHFL — managed by the Wadhawans — owing to governance concerns and defaults in meeting various payment obligations and appointed an Administrator to run the company. Subsequently, the National Company Law Tribunal (Mumbai Bench) admitted the application filed by the RBI and commenced insolvency process of the company under IBC.

The auditor said there’s a mismatch amounting to Rs 3,018 crore that is yet to be identified and mapped to individual parties. “The process of identifying and mapping of this amount to any scheme under which they were disbursed and further steps to be taken basis findings, are being addressed as a part of CIRP and the same is underway,” it said.

DHFL has reported a loss of Rs 13,575 crore (including comprehensive income) during the year ended March 2020. This has rendered it unable to comply with regulatory requirements of the National Housing Bank (NHB) in respect of the net owned fund, which also resulted in multiple contraventions of the provisions of NHB Act, 1987 and guidelines.

