DHFL administrator orders legal audit of wholesale loan book

The administrator of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL), R Subramaniakumar, has commissioned a legal audit to ascertain the enforceability of loan documents and security associated with the company’s wholesale book.

The wholesale loan portfolio aggregating Rs 47,136.57 crore has been fair-valued at Rs 42,284.50 crore as on September 30, based on internal valuations done prior to September 2019. Meanwhile, the company reported a net loss of Rs 6,705 crore for the September quarter, compared with a net profit to Rs 438.74 crore in year-ago period.

