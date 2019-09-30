‘Deranged joke’: UK firm used names of Shah Rukh, Salman’s family for its records

IF YOU thought the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Fan was an extreme example of fan behaviour, sample this: a purported Bollywood fan registered a company nearly three years ago in the UK with Shah Rukh Khan and the family members of Salman Khan listed as directors.

According to Companies House, the UK government agency that maintains a record of companies, Bros Brother International Ltd was set up on December 28, 2016. It had 13 listed directors, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan, his brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, and his Being Human foundation.

According to records, Bros Brothers was engaged in the “activities of extraterritorial organisations and bodies”, and dissolved in February 2019.

The address of Shah Rukh on the company profile was of his residence, Mannat, in Mumbai’s Bandra. Salim Khan’s address is of his residence at Galaxy Apartments near Bandstand in Mumbai. The registered address of Bros Brothers International was a mail box at Knightsbridge in London.

The company had also listed another director, identified as Anjali Sharma. The address of Sharma was of a mail box service provider in London. Incidentally, Anjali Sharma was the name of one of the characters in Karan Johar’s film ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, which had Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukherjee in the lead roles.

“It is someone’s deranged idea of a joke. Registering all Indian actors as directors of this almost fictional company,” said Paul Myers, lead support of the BBC Investigation Initiative, who came across Bros Brothers International during his online research on companies in the UK.

Myers was speaking at Global Investigative Journalism Conference 2019, organised by Global Investigative Journalism Network (GIJN) in Hamburg. However, it is not clear if this company was started with the purpose of using the Bollywood stars’ names and reputation without their knowledge.

When contacted, the official business manager of Salman Khan, Jordy Patel, said that Salman Khan and his family or Being Human Foundation were never associated with the company. “We are not even aware of this. Salman Khan and his family have nothing to do with Bros Brothers International,” said Patel.

Phone calls and text messages sent to the business manager of Shah Rukh Khan did not elicit any response.

Incidentally, the movie ‘Fan’ was also released in 2016. It reached theatres that April, and was about an obsessive follower of Shah Rukh Khan — he resembles the actor and plots to destroy him after being ignored.