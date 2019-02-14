Toggle Menu
Deposit Rs 200 crores taken as loan and advances by March 31: SC to Amrapali

Earlier this week, the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police has registered a case against Amrapali Dream Valley Private Limited and two directors for allegedly cheating their buyers.

The Amrapali Dream Valley project in Noida construction work has been stalled.  (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

The Supreme Court Thursday asked Amrapali Group to deposit Rs 200 crores, which were taken by the group on account of loans and advances, by March 31, reported news agency ANI. The matter has been scheduled for further hearing on February 28.

Police said they registered a case on February 8 against the company and its two directors, Anil Kumar Sharma and Amresh Kumar. “The complainants are allottees of the apartments in the project of the accused persons, namely Amrapali Enchante in the Noida Extension region. The accused were charged under IPC sections 406, 420 and 120B,” a police officer said.

