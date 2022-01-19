Delhivery gets Sebi nod for Rs 7,460-crore IPO

Logistics startup Delhivery on Tuesday received the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) approval to raise Rs 7,460 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

The company had filed its draft prospectus in November 2021. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 5,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) by existing investors amounting to Rs 2,460 crore, as per the company’s draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

Carlyle Group, which owns a 7.42 per cent shareholding in the company, is expected to offload shares worth Rs 920 crore, while SoftBank, which owns 22.78 per cent, will offload shares worth Rs 750 crore. China Moment Fund will also sell Rs 400 crore of shares and Times Internet will offload another Rs 330 crore through the OFS.

Delhivery founders Kapil Bharati, Mohit Tandon and Suraj Saharan are also expected to sell shares worth Rs 62 crore in the proposed IPO.

Kotak Mahindra Capital, Morgan Stanley India, BoFA Securities and Citigroup are the book running lead managers for the offering. Delhivery is seeking a valuation of around $5-5.5 billion from the proposed IPO. —FE