Delhi HC to hear plea challenging Franklin Templeton MF move to wind up 6 funds

The Delhi High Court has agreed to hear a plea moved by an investor of Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund challenging the winding up of six funds by the asset management company, and has sought replies from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) as well as the parent company of the fund management group.

The petitioner has, in her plea, alleged that Franklin Templeton’s investments over the years were “contrary to prudent commercial activities” and against the interests of its investors. The plea also said that the “unfettered power” vested with the trustees of the company which enabled them to wind up the schemes left a lot of investors in the lurch without any fault of theirs. Such powers, the plea said, were a violations of the rights of the investors of the mutual fund management group.

Franklin Templeton, the petitioner alleged in her plea, was winding up the schemes to cover up its illegal and irregular activities, and therefore the court should issue directions for investigations by the Sebi and Serious Fraud Investigation Office.

Franklin Templeton, India’s ninth largest fund house, had in April notified its investors that it was winding up six yield-oriented managed credit funds. Franklin India low duration fund, dynamic accrual fund, credit risk fund, short term income plan, ultra short bond fund and income opportunities fund, the group had said, would be discontinued from April 24.

The decision, Templeton had then said, was to “protect value for investors via a managed sale of the portfolio, amid the severe market dislocation and illiquidity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic”.

The fund management group had later sent a link for e-voting, which investors allege did not have the option for them to reject the authorisation for winding up. The group had earlier in May said that voting for ‘negative’ on authorisation to wind up the scheme would not mean that the schemes would recommence the redemption and subscription process.

