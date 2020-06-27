Delhi HC rejects plea seeking no blocking of incoming services during pandemic

The petitioner, Priyatam Bhardwaj, had contended in his petition that the telcos’ action of blocking incoming calls and messages on account of failure to recharge subscription is causing grave hardship to people who cannot afford to spend money on that under prevailing circumstances. (Express photo/File) The petitioner, Priyatam Bhardwaj, had contended in his petition that the telcos’ action of blocking incoming calls and messages on account of failure to recharge subscription is causing grave hardship to people who cannot afford to spend money on that under prevailing circumstances. (Express photo/File)

The Delhi High Court Friday said that courts cannot do charity at the cost of others, while declining to entertain a petition seeking directions to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to ensure that telecom operators do not block incoming services of subscribers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Telecom companies also need money. Courts cannot do charity at the cost of others,” Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan said. Taking note of the observation by a Bench, the petitioner-law student decided not to press for the reliefs sought in his petition.

To this, the Bench recorded in its order, “Petitioner is not pressing the writ petition. It is disposed of as not pressed.”

The petitioner, Priyatam Bhardwaj, had contended in his petition that the telcos’ action of blocking incoming calls and messages on account of failure to recharge subscription is causing grave hardship to people who cannot afford to spend money on that under prevailing circumstances.

“Forcing a person amid financial crunches to recharge their subscription out of limited resources they are left with in order to prevent the blocking of incoming calls and incoming messages causes grave prejudice to them,” the plea had said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd