Delhi HC dismisses WhatsApp and Facebook petitions against CCI order to probe privacy policy

On March 24, the CCI had directed for completion of investigation 60 days after coming to a prima facie conclusion that the conduct of WhatsApp in “sharing of users’ personalised data with other Facebook companies (Image: Pixabay)

The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed petitions filed by WhatsApp and Facebook against a Competition Commission of India (CCI) order directing an investigation into the messaging app’s privacy policy.

On March 24, the CCI had directed for completion of investigation 60 days after coming to a prima facie conclusion that the conduct of WhatsApp in “sharing of users’ personalised data with other Facebook companies, in a manner that is neither fully transparent nor based on voluntary and specific user consent” appears unfair to the users.

The companies had argued that the issue is already pending before the Supreme Court and High Court. However, the CCI had argued that the issue before it is related to the competition with regard to data sharing, data collection and targeted advertising.