Delhi HC allows Airtel to refile Jul-Sept 2017 GST returns

The Delhi High Court on Monday allowed Bharti Airtel’s plea in which the telecom company had said that it should be allowed to refile its Goods and Services Tax (GST) returns for the months between July and September 2017 as there were glitches in the government portal for filing the indirect taxes.

The fresh filing of GST for these months could give Bharti Airtel refunds of as much as Rs 923 crore, which the telco claims it had paid extra since it missed filing a few invoices which led to extra calculation of payable taxes.

A two-judge Bench of Justices Sanjeev Narula and Vipin Sanghi also said the GST department must, within two weeks, verify the revised returns filed by Bharti Airtel and their claims of having paid extra tax, and “give effect to the same once verified”.

In its plea, the telco had claimed that due to glitches in the GST filing system, “credit notes pertaining to the invoices issued under the erstwhile regime were overlooked and, as a result, the output tax liability was over-reported”.

“Certain transactions like stock transfer from one place of business to another under the same GST registration was reported as supply; in few instances, due to inadvertent error, NIL form GSTR-3B were filed, though actually there was output tax liability,” the company had said in its plea.

