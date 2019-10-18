Delhi court sends Singh brothers, others to 14-day judicial custody

A Delhi court has sent the former promoters of Religare Enterprises Ltd ( REL), Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh, and three others to judicial custody for 14 days in connection with an alleged diversion of funds and causing a loss of Rs 2,397 crore to Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL).

The case was heard by Metropolitan Magistrate Nishant Garg, who passed the order directing the Singh brothers, Sunil Godhwani, former chairman and managing director of REL, Kavi Arora and Anil Saxena, who held “important managerial positions in REL and RFL”, for alleged diversion of public money “in clandestine manner for their own benefit.

The court said the matter was in the investigation stage because of which the accused were remanded to judicial custody.

Counsel for Singh brothers have moved a bail application before the court.