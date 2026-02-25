Decision on Tata Sons extension for Chandrasekaran postponed

A decision on the third extension for Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran has been postponed after he requested the Tata Group holding company’s board to defer the decision due to differences of opinion that cropped up during the meeting.

While Chandrasekaran’s second tenure will end by February 2027, Tata Sons directors had earlier approved the third extension. However, there were differences in the board meeting as Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata raised concerns over the losses in some of the group companies, the sources said.

Chandrasekaran then requested the board to postpone the decision on extension. Noel Tata is on the board of Tata Sons as a representative of Tata Trusts which holds 66% stake in the holding company. TVS group supremo Venu Srinivasan is also on the board of Tata Sons as a representative of the Trusts.