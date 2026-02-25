Decision on Tata Sons extension for Chandrasekaran postponed

A decision on the third extension for Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran has been postponed after he requested the Tata Group holding company’s board to defer the decision due to differences of opinion that cropped up during the meeting.
While Chandrasekaran’s second tenure will end by February 2027, Tata Sons directors had earlier approved the third extension. However, there were differences in the board meeting as Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata raised concerns over the losses in some of the group companies, the sources said.
Chandrasekaran then requested the board to postpone the decision on extension. Noel Tata is on the board of Tata Sons as a representative of Tata Trusts which holds 66% stake in the holding company. TVS group supremo Venu Srinivasan is also on the board of Tata Sons as a representative of the Trusts.
According to the sources, Noel Tata was not happy with losses of its digital arm and investment in certain acquisition. However, other directors have supported the extension. Tata also wants Tata Sons to remain an unlisted firm.
Chandrasekaran, 63, became the Chairman of Tata Sons in 2017 after the exit of Cyrus Mistry and a brief period when Ratan Tata returned as Chairman. He got his second extension in 2022. If he gets a third extension, Tata Sons will have to waive the retirement norms. As per the current policy, directors in the executive position should retire on attaining 65 years age.
He is also Chairman of major companies in the $180 billion group, including Air India, TCS, Indian Hotels, Tata Power and Tata Steel.
Air India, which was taken over by the Tata Group in January 2022, continues to make heavy losses. The group also acquired Iveco of Italy for around 3.8 billion pounds last year.
On January 17, the board of the Sir Ratan Tata Trusts did not induct Neville Tata, son of Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata, as a trustee as anticipated. The meeting was postponed amid uncertainty over the timing of the appointment of the Tata scion.
In November 2025, the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust had unanimously approved the induction of Neville Tata and Bhaskar Bhat, former Managing Director and CEO of Titan Company, as trustees for a three-year term beginning November 12. However, the SRTT board was then unable to induct Neville at that time due to certain procedural issues raised by trustee Venu Srinivasan, Chairman emeritus of TVS Motor Company.
The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust are the two principal trusts within the Tata Trusts framework. Together, they play a decisive role in overseeing the Tata Group through their shareholding in Tata Sons.
