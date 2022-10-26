scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

Dabur India to buy majority stake in spice maker Badshah Masala

Dabur India is acquiring a 51% stake in Badshah and plans to buy the remaining 49% of the issued and paid-up equity share capital over a period of five years, the filing said. Dabur said Badshah’s enterprise value was pegged at 11.5 billion rupees.

Dabur Badshah Masala stakeBadshah Masala. (Image: Company website)

Consumer goods company, Dabur India Ltd. has entered into an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Badshah Masala Pvt Ltd., a producer of spices and seasonings for 5.9 billion rupees ($71 million) according to an exchange filing.

Dabur India is acquiring a 51% stake in Badshah and plans to buy the remaining 49% of the issued and paid-up equity share capital over a period of five years, the filing said. Dabur said Badshah’s enterprise value was pegged at 11.5 billion rupees.

“This acquisition will accelerate our growth strategy as we continue to build our foods business,” Mohit Burman, chairman of Dabur India said in a statement.

The transaction is expected to be cash EPS neutral in the first year, P. D. Narang, a director at Dabur said, adding that the acquisition is expected to be completed within this fiscal year.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Before PM Modi unveils Kempegowda statue, Karnataka BJP faces Vokkaliga o...Premium
Before PM Modi unveils Kempegowda statue, Karnataka BJP faces Vokkaliga o...
A reign with no reins: China of, by and for Xi JinpingPremium
A reign with no reins: China of, by and for Xi Jinping
The heaviness of rockets, why it matters in space flightPremium
The heaviness of rockets, why it matters in space flight
2 days after it opened, Assam ‘Miya Museum’ sealed, CM Sarma ...Premium
2 days after it opened, Assam ‘Miya Museum’ sealed, CM Sarma ...

Earlier, the company announced a net profit of 4.9 billion rupees for the quarter ending September and an interim dividend of 2.5 rupees per share.

First published on: 26-10-2022 at 05:09:30 pm
Next Story

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja’s old photo with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak resurfaces. See here

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 26: Latest News
Advertisement