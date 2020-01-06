Cyrus Mistry ‘won’t pursue Tata Sons chairmanship’, but will ‘protect rights of minority shareholders’

Cyrus Mistry. (File photo) Cyrus Mistry. (File photo)

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry on Sunday said he “won’t be pursuing the executive chairmanship of Tata Sons, or directorship of TCS, Tata Teleservices or Tata Industries” despite the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order in his favour. However, in a statement Sunday, he demanded a seat on the board of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group.

Mistry said the Tata Group’s leadership, both in conduct and in their statements to the world at large, has shown scant respect for the rights of minority shareholders in the last three years.

His statement came after TCS, Tata Teleservices and Tata Trusts separately moved the Supreme Court seeking stay on reinstatement of ousted Mistry as director of the three group companies. Tata Sons had on Thursday approached the SC against Mistry’s reinstatement as its executive chairman asking the NCLAT order, which termed conversion of Tata Sons from public to private company as “illegal”, be set aside.

Tata Sons chairman emeritus Ratan N Tata also moved the apex court Friday in his personal capacity, asking that the NCLAT order that found him guilty of taking oppressive and prejudicial steps against the interest of the shareholders of Tata Sons be quashed.

Stating that “the interests of the Tata Group” are “far more important than the interests of any individual” and he won’t be pursuing Tata Sons’ chairmanship, Mistry said, “I will vigorously pursue all options to protect our rights as a minority shareholder, including that of resuming the 30-year history of a seat at the board of Tata Sons and the incorporation of the highest standards of corporate governance and transparency at Tata Sons.” He said the relationship between the Tata Group and the Shapoorji Pallonji Group is one spanning multiple decades that was built on common agreement and mutual faith. “Former Tata leaders worked together with the minority partner to create value for all stakeholders.”

“As an 18.37 per cent shareholder, it is in our own interest to ensure the group’s long-term success,” he added. Mistry was ousted as chairman of Tata Sons on October 24, 2016.

“My family, although a minority partner, has been a guardian of the Tata Group for over five decades. This legal fight has never been about me. It has always been and will always be about protecting the rights of minority shareholders and upholding their right to demand a higher standard of corporate governance from controlling shareholders,” Mistry said.

He said recent media reports “attributed to Ratan Tata and others questioning the NCLAT judgment ahead of an important hearing in the Supreme Court, profess an interpretation of corporate democracy as being one of brute majoritarianism with no rights for minority stakeholders”.

“The question in these legal proceedings is whether the oppressive actions of a majority that stifles minority shareholders is beyond reproach and outside judicial oversight,” he added.

According to Mistry, globally, and including in India, company law has evolved to protect the rights of minority shareholders and strengthen corporate governance. “The Companies Act, 2013 has considerably strengthened the statutory protections accorded to minority shareholders from oppressive conduct of the majority shareholders,” he said.

Indeed, for corporate democracy to be strengthened, all stakeholders must operate within the ambit of law and statutorily enshrined protections. The founding fathers of the Tata Group had laid a strong ethical foundation that cared for all stakeholders, he said.

“It is time the group’s management introspects and reflects on its conduct as it embarks on future actions,” Mistry added. “I am humbled by the NCLAT order, which after review of the enormous material on record, recognised the illegal manner in which I was removed and the oppressive and prejudicial conduct of Tata and other Trustees,” he said.

